BOOK FAIR HAD GOOD ATTENDANCE THIS SATURDAY

Friday and Saturday, the first two days of the Book Fair registered a good turnout and the presence of many people at the Funchal Book Fair, whose program offered options for all ages.

It was a busy Saturday at the Funchal Book Fair, with activities for the whole family: Largo da Restauração and Avenida Arriaga received several proposals from this edition’s programme, from autograph sessions, book presentations, shows, dance, workshops, among others.

The authors Miguel Sousa Tavares, Inês Silva Pinheiro, Bruna Martins, Gabriela Araújo, Irene Lucilia Andrade, Leda Pestana, Clara Haddad, Samuel Jarimba, Elisabete Ornelas, Ana Luísa Vieira Soares and Filipe Bacelo were present at the Book Fair.

A new book was also launched with the support of the Municipality of Funchal “Estátuas Vivas” by Samuel Jarimba.

The second day of the 49th Funchal Book Fair ends with a wide range of activities and we reinforce that the fair will continue at the same pace until the 2nd of April.

From Jornal Madeira

