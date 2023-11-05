Flights Divert due to wind

Flights Divert due to windTobi Hughes·5th November 2023Madeira News British Airways from Heathrow has diverted to Porto Santo. Also jyst looking at flight radar a Frankfurt Flight and Lisbon Flight have returned to Mainland. Flights at the moment are landing again. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related