Emergency Simulation at Madeira Airport during the early hours of November 8th

A lot of movement and noise will be part of the simulation, so residents living close by are warned.

Between 1 am and 5 am on November 8th, Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo will carry out a full-scale emergency exercise on the airport perimeter.

“This full-scale emergency exercise is in line with the recommendation of EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency), with regard to carrying out exercises, time assessment, coordination, execution of evacuation and rescue, carried out by internal means and by external entities”, explains a note sent to the press.

Therefore, all emergency services involved in the Madeira Airport Emergency Plan will be activated, meaning there will be a lot of movement in this perimeter, as well as a lot of noise, as they will circulate with the respective audible and visual emergency signals.

“Thus, we inform the community surrounding Madeira airport that this movement is due to the operation of emergency.

From Diário Notícias

