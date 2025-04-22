Madeira Rum sees an increase in value

The regional secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries, Nuno Maciel, who was at the opening of the 7th edition of the Madeira Rum Festival, announced that Madeira Rum has been registering an increase in value, having registered in 2024 around 5.8 million euros corresponding to 580,792 liters (more than double the amount paid in 2021).

According to what he said at the time, this was only possible due to the efforts of the Regional Government and economic operators, which ensured that the price per ton was 600 euros. A record value to date.

“A commitment from the government that will continue to encourage the increase in value not only of this product, but of all regional products so that farmers can always have more income”, says a note sent by the secretariat.

Maciel also addressed a word of appreciation to the producers for the effort they have made to ensure that production has increasingly higher quality. “The Madeira Rum Festival is a way of paying tribute to sugar cane producers for their efforts.”

The Madeira Rum Festival, which takes place at the central square on Avenida Arriaga, is the result of an investment of around 50 thousand euros by the Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Crafts Institute (IVBAM). This is an initiative that has captivated local and foreign audiences year after year, and is truly essential for Madeira Rum producers, given its importance in promoting this product.

All the Madeira Rum producing companies that sell their products will be participating in this edition, namely: Engenho Novo da Madeira – William Hinton Rum, Florentino Izildo Gouveia Ferreira – ‘O Reizinho’, J. Faria & Filhos, Lda. – Engenhos do Norte, Sociedade dos Engenhos da Calheta and Vinha Alta-Balancal, which will be promoting their rums, in their pure form, but also in the form of cocktails, with each brand presenting a varied menu, with very unique features.

This year, production should be between 9,500 and 10,000 tons, an amount that is a lot less than previous years.

From Diário Notícias

