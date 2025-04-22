The fourth Santa Cruz Book Fair has started

The 4th Santa Cruz Book Fair kicked off today, under the theme ‘We are made of stories’. The Promenade dos Reis Magos, in Caniço, is once again the chosen stage to host six days of programming around books, reading and the many ways of telling stories. The event will run until Sunday, April 27, bringing together dozens of guests, booksellers, authors and the public in activities designed for all ages and taking place continuously between 9:30 am and 9:30 pm.

Thanks to Ulla Stein for these photos of the setting up of the Fair.

