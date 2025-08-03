Black Scabbardfish Gastronomic Festival from Thursday to Sunday

The countdown is already on for another edition of the Black Scabbardfish Gastronomic Festival, which this year, 2025, will take place between Thursday and Sunday of the week that is now beginning.

There are around 15 to 18 restaurants serving black scabbardfish and other regional delicacies, such as limpets, shrimp, poncha, bolo do caco with garlic butter and vegetarian/partial meat options.

Over the four days, there will be creative show-cooking sessions with several renowned Madeira chefs. Participating chefs include Yves Gautier (Quinta da Serra), Eleutério Costa (Design Centre Nini Silva), Indalécio Sebastião (Il Vivaldi), Amândio Gonçalves (Fajã dos Padres), and Octávio Freitas (Fours Views).

The 2025 Black Scabbardfish Gastronomic Festival, in Câmara de Lobos Bay, is organized by the Parish Council of Câmara de Lobos, with the support of the Municipal Council of Câmara de Lobos.

From Jornal Madeira

