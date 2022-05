The PCP was in contact with the population today, in the center of Funchal, to denounce the increase in the cost of living and to present a legislative initiative that gives the Regional Government conditions to guarantee the establishment of a maximum price for a set of essential goods.

It takes courage to defend families and stand up to big interests and stop speculation. In just 2 months, the cost of the Basic Food Basket in the Region rose by more than 19 euros”, said deputy Ricardo Lume.

From Jornal Madeira

