Tomorrow, Sunday, June 8 from 12h to 22h will be a traditional Portuguese street fair known as an Arraial.

A street will be blocked off and only allow pedestrian traffic. On that street will be; authentic Espetatas, DJ powered Portuguese music and dancing, a variety of beverages including hand crafted ponchas, games for children, a raffle and more. Food is free! All proceeds after expenses go to helping the poorest of the poor.

Location is the street below the Savoy Palace on Rua de França.

