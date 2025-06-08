Boeing 737 Max 8 lands in Madeira and resumes connection to New York

US airline to fly three days a week until September 24.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 plane has landed at Madeira International Airport Cristiano Ronaldo, marking the return of direct air links between Madeira and New York.

The aircraft departed Newark Airport at 8:55 p.m. yesterday and landed in the region at 9:10 a.m., with an occupancy rate of 80%. The plane is scheduled to take off for New York at 11:30 a.m., with 116 passengers on board. The flight is operated by United Airlines, which is also starting operations at Madeira International Airport.

Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, said that in 2019 Madeira had 15 thousand American guests and that last year it registered 74 thousand American passengers.

“As an islander that I am and that we are, every connection we gain with the outside world is an opportunity for growth,” he added, praising the partnership.

The Funchal/Newark flight will have three weekly frequencies, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and will provide connectivity between the region and 89 airports in the USA, Canada and Mexico, on flights operated by United or partners.

United’s service from Madeira to New York/Newark will be operated with this Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with 16 Premium PlusSM seats, 54 Economy PlusSM seats and 96 Economy seats.

It should be noted that Madeira lost its direct flight to New York in November last year. The flight was operated by Azores Airlines, part of the Sata group.

From Diário Notícias

