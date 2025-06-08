Helicopter has already rescued a tourist who fell in Santo da Serra

The Regional Civil Protection Service helicopter has already rescued the 50-year-old tourist who fellalmost 20 meters this afternoon in Vereda do Arvoredo, in Santo da Serra, while she was hiking with her partner.

Also on site were 10 members of the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters’ mountain rescue team, four members of the Santa Cruz Firefighters’ Fire Department, as well as the Forest Police.

The tourist was transported to the Regional Civil Protection Service where she is being assisted by EMIR and a team from the Portuguese Red Cross.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...