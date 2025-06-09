Ammonia leak forces evacuation of West Zone Business Park

The Pezo area, in the West Zone Business Park, in Câmara de Lobos, is currently being evacuated, which is generating a large amount of noise on site.

From what we could determine, it is an ammonia leak that is causing an intense smell.

The Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, the Funchal Firefighters and the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters are already on site.

A passerby who was out for a walk told DIÁRIO that “the smell is unbearable” and that she began to notice something strange when the “air became unbreathable”.

“At first I thought it might be sewage, but then I realized it was something much more serious, like a leak of hazardous materials. A woman who was on the same route also started to feel unwell, but she didn’t go to the hospital,” he said.

From what was possible to ascertain on site, this leak originated at the Madeira Beer Company.

