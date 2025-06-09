Of the approximately 40 people removed from PEZO, 11 showed symptoms

Of the approximately 40 people who were evacuated in the West Zone Business Park, 11 presented symptoms.

The president of the Regional Civil Protection Service confirmed that two of them were transported to health units to receive treatment.

“ Ammonia has the potential to be toxic and corrosive. Therefore, it accumulates two properties that are somewhat more complex and people can be affected by its toxic capacity (contamination through breathing), but also by the corrosive capacity of the material itself. Therefore, decontamination measures are taken to remove all clothing that may have come into contact with the release of the material”, explained Richard Marques.

Work continues on the ground.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...