Fire at Avista Restaurant on Estrada Monumental

A fire broke out late this afternoon at the Avista restaurant (part of the PortoBay group), in Funchal.

Several resources from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and Funchal Firefighters were mobilized to the scene and are currently fighting the flames.

For now, there is no official information about the proportions or cause of the fire.

Some reports on social media indicate that the flames, which are still ongoing, broke out between the false ceiling and the roof of the restaurant, with no injuries reported. Information that DIÁRIO will try to confirm as soon as possible.

From Diário Notícias

