Paul do Mar Royal Path walking trail closed

Paul do Mar Royal Path walking trail closedTobi Hughes·15th October 2024Madeira News The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) announces, in a publication on social media, the closure of the classified PR 19 – Caminho Real do Paul do Mar walking trail. The trail is closed/impassable due to landslides. From Diário Notícias