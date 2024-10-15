Paul do Mar Royal Path walking trail closed

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) announces, in a publication on social media, the closure of the classified PR 19 – Caminho Real do Paul do Mar walking trail. 

The trail is closed/impassable due to landslides.

From Diário Notícias

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy