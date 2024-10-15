Air Force shares video of rescue of Polish tourist in Seixal

42-year-old Polish tourist rescued on Sunday morning.

The Portuguese Air Force (FAP) shared moments of the rescue carried out last Sunday, of the Polish tourist, aged 42, near Seixal beach. The man was removed from the site by the FAP Merlin EH-101.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the tourist was snorkeling.

Drones with infrared cameras were used and, on the ground, members of the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters and the Maritime Police were present.

The strong sea agitation did not allow the rescue to be carried out by sea.

Watch the video:

