The Associação do Caminho Real da Madeira (ACRM), formally constituted on February 17, 2017, will have its headquarters in Ponta do Sol, more specifically in the Municipal Library. The news was published in a note on the Facebook page of ACRM, an institution that defends, values ​​and promotes the routes of the main land roads built before the implantation of the Republic in the Region.

“After the General Assembly was concluded and the budget and activity plan were approved, the signing of a protocol between the ACRM and the Pontal do Sol City Council took place in the Chapel of São Sebastião to provide a space where the association will have its headquarters ”, It can be read.

From Diário Notícias