The Regional Archives and Public Library of Madeira released, through the research platform ‘ARCHEEVO’, a set of 86 illustrated postcards, from fourteen national and foreign publishers. It is part of a collection acquired from João Rodrigues da Silva by the former Regional Directorate for Cultural Affairs (DRAC), and by the Regional Archive of Madeira (ARM).

The postcards, dated between the end of the 19th century and the second half of the 20th century, favor landscapes, business activities and aspects of everyday Madeira. In the iconography represented, Funchal’s coastal and urban landscapes stand out, as well as transport, tourist and religious buildings and some ethnographic aspects, such as the costume.

Written messages are of a personal nature and in several languages. The postcards went to several countries, namely England, Northern Ireland, United States, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, France, among others.

The descriptions and digital replicas of online postcards can be consulted through the link: https://arquivo-abm.madeira.gov.pt/details?id=657631&ht=PT/ABM/BPI% , as well as the dissemination dossier on the ABM institutional page.

Taken from Jornal Madeira