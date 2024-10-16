Reduction of nightlife hours in Funchal

Funchal City Council will present at its weekly meeting this Thursday a proposal for new regulations for nightlife opening hours, with the regulations currently in force dating back to 2015.

The document states significant changes to opening hours, depending on the type of business and its location in the municipality, but, ultimately, apart from duly licensed nightclubs, which will remain open until 6:00 am, no other establishment will be open after 2:00 am and, even so, this is an exceptional limit.

Like this: Like Loading...