More than 40 liters of rain per square meter in Funchal, Quinta Grande and Prazeres

Well Lesley certainly gave the island a much needed watering last night.

Precipitation (up to 10 pm) produced four orange warning records and ten yellow warning records.

The rain, sometimes heavy, which has been felt since late afternoon, with particular incidence in some locations on the South/Southwest coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island, reached, by 10 pm, very significant quantities, exceeding 40 liters per square meter (mm) in some of the locations equipped with meteorological stations in the IPMA network in the Madeira Archipelago.

According to the meteorological warning issuance criteria (for 1 and 6 hour intervals), the most significant precipitation extremes were recorded in Quinta Grande (45.3 mm/6h), Monte (43.8 mm/6h), Prazeres (43.1 mm/6h) and Funchal/Observatório (41.4 mm/6h), values ​​consistent with the issuance of an orange warning.

In the 6 hours of greatest precipitation, rain reached yellow warning levels in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (38.1 mm) and Pico Alto (32.7 mm).

For the 1-hour interval, it was on the verge of ‘overflowing’ to orange in Monte (20.7 mm), having reached yellow warning values ​​in seven other locations/weather stations: Funchal/Observatório (18.6 mm), Cancela/SRPC (12.2 mm); Quinta Grande (18.8 mm); Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (18.1 mm); Prazeres (15.5 mm); Chão do Areeiro (10.6 mm); and Pico Alto (13.8 mm).

Also noteworthy are Funchal/Observatório, Monte, Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo and Prazeres, where in half an hour it rained enough to issue a yellow warning for twice as long (1h).

From Diário Notícias

