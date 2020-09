Madeira recorded today another case of Covid-19. This is an imported case identified in the screening operation at Madeira airport, from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region.

There is one more case recovered, so the region now counts 138 cases recovered from Covid-19. Today there are 43 active cases, of which 31 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 12 are cases of local transmission.