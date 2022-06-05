Viewpoint project in front of Ponta do Pargo lighthouse is to be completed

The project to build a viewpoint in front of the Ponta do Pargo lighthouse continues to be a pretension of the Calheta City Council.

Carlos Teles reaffirms the objective, only conditioned by the guarantee of the necessary support. In particular Community funding.

For the rest, Carlos Teles says that the desire is to have the project completed by the end of the term, in 2025.

That the mayor considers very important to ensure more security near the lighthouse, which is one of the most visited in the country.

From Diário Notícias

