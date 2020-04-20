The cruise ship Mein Schiff 3 was off Funchal, at 6 am, staying until 7 am and must have asked to anchor or dock at the port. However, it was refused.

According to the scale of the Port of Funchal, as shown on the website of the Ports of Madeira, this operation of the ship was not expected.

The cruise left Tenerife on Saturday, late in the morning, and arrived off the bay of Funchal, today, at 6:15 am, having only slowed down for about 5 minutes and immediately resumed cruising speed towards the East to destination unknown.

The Diário awaits explanations on this case.