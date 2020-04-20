Log In Register
The cruise ship Mein Schiff 3 was off Funchal, at 6 am, staying until 7 am and must have asked to anchor or dock at the port. However, it was refused.

According to the scale of the Port of Funchal, as shown on the website of the Ports of Madeira, this operation of the ship was not expected.

The cruise left Tenerife on Saturday, late in the morning, and arrived off the bay of Funchal, today, at 6:15 am, having only slowed down for about 5 minutes and immediately resumed cruising speed towards the East to destination unknown.

The Diário awaits explanations on this case.

Tobi Hughes

7 Responses

  1. Jenny Britton Reply

    I honestly dont understand why the cruise ships are still working. They should have been made to return to wherever they came from or the nearest dock as soon as this thing started.

  2. Al Reply

    It’s probably empty and enroute to somewhere to sit out of commission until all of this over. The cruise ships may not be operating at the moment, but they still exist and have to sit somewhere. As they will be generally living at anchor (sitting in port is a bit like an aircraft sitting on a stand at an airport – very expensive) they will also need fuel to run their generators and provisions to feed their skeleton crew.

    Unfortunately, even if an empty cruise ship arrived in Madeiran waters, it would cause panic amongst the general population, so I am not all surprised that it was sent on its merry way.

    If we all think we have it tough right now, spare a thought for the crew of these cruise ships. Mainly from the Philippines, employed on minimum wages, and stranded on the other side of the world from their homes with nobody really thinking about them. Let’s not however spare a thought for the ship owner TUI. Unlike their hotels where they pay taxes, their large floating hotels are registered in Malta which allows them to pay precisely zero income tax or duties on revenues.

  3. Antonio Lamas Reply

    The cruise ship has crew on it, no passengers. One of them fell ill and went to the hospital. He has acute appenddicitis. Being treated now. This is a good story to the german sailor that some time ago that the island was lockdown to the point sea-men could not even have access to healthcare…

  4. Maurice Reed Reply

    I saw it briefly on the webcam this morning. It was too far off to discern exactly what ship it was by the time is was light. It’ll be heading back to Germany now.

    An article on the BBC news site mentions 3 cruise ships with pax finally docking today.

    • Maurice Reed Reply

      You should read the other comments. There are NO passengers on board. A sick crew member was transferred to hospital and the ship continued on to Germany..

