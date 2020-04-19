Pedro Ramos says that IASaúde’s strategy for the next 15 days of health fence in Câmara de Lobos, as a way to prevent the spread of the covid-19 transmission chain, will undergo many tests, revealing that the number of tests already reaches three hundred people.

The Health Secretary says that not only the closest cases of contacts with the infected will be tested, but also all other contacts that may come to light, namely the health professionals related to this case, both at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, more specifically from the Pediatric Emergency Department, as well as from the Câmara de Lobos Health Center.

In addition, all users (67) and employees (48) of the Câmara de Lobos nursing home, located next to this social housing building where this transmission case occurred, will also be tested from tomorrow