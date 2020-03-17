This Tuesday morning, there is a record of another possible suspected case of Covid-19 infection, judging by the apparatus that involved transporting a tourist staying at a hotel in Ajuda to the hospital. The Diario contacted the hotel which confirmed that a guest had felt bad, and it was necessary to activate the means of assistance, not confirming whether or not it would be a suspicious case.

The transport was made by an AMS of the Funchal Sapadores Firefighters, and the firefighters were equipped with full protection suits, which raised suspicion. It should be noted that, until now, the transport of suspected cases from Covid-19 was only carried out by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters.