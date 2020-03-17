The hotel where the Dutch tourist was staying, which is the first confirmed case of infection by the new coronavirus in Madeira, is surrounded by security forces.

Several PSP agents are on site preventing entry and exit from the hotel, and even prevented employees from entering. Despite the whole situation, the environment remains calm, even if it attracts the attention of many who pass on the road.

On the balconies, many tourists are staying there waiting for developments while glimpsing the movements. In accordance with security and containment measures, guests will be isolated until new positive cases are detected.

