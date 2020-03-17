The vice-presidency of the Regional Government calls on citizens to avoid traveling to the Public Administration’s public attendance services. A decision comes under the preventive measures and recommendations contained in the Contingency Plan of the Autonomous Region of Madeira to face the pandemic of COVID-19 (“Coronavirus”) ,.

In this sense and as previously informed, the vice-presidency recalls that, at this stage, documents such as the citizen card, driving license and other certificates are still valid, even if their deadlines have expired, they will be accepted and considered valid whenever necessary.

It is recalled that the recommendation of the Regional Government is that citizens only go to public services for face-to-face services for absolutely urgent reasons or in cases where services have been scheduled or for that purpose have been called, reinforcing that it is privileged by citizens and companies use non-face-to-face channels for the provision of public services, using in particular Internet portals that provide public services by electronic and telephone means at regional or national level.

The Regional Government also recommends that before deciding to go to a public service, citizens should consult the information available at https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt/ or at https://www.madeira.gov .pt / .

From JM