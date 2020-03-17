Funchal’s public transport company, Horários do Funchal, decided to ban access to tourists due to the risk of contagion by covid-19, informed the company’s commercial department.

“In view of the latest measures taken by the Regional Government of Madeira and with immediate effect, it is reported that all tourists who do not have a Portuguese identification card, access to Horários do Funchal and Companhia de Carros de São Gonçalo Public Transport, will be banned from boarding.

Therefore, it is requested that, whenever requested by the driver, present the respective citizen card ”, says in a press note, Adérito Freitas, responsible for the company’s commercial department.

“We appeal once again to use Public Transport in strictly necessary situations”, he adds.

From Diário Notícias