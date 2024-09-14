Gonçalo Bárbara and Mayra Santos win the 7.5km race at MIUS 2024

Gonçalo Barbara and Mayra Santos are the winners of the 7.5km race at the Madeira Island Ultra Swim 2024.

In the men’s category, the swimmer from the Algarve Swimming Association covered the route that linked Câmara de Lobos to Cais do Funchal and completed the race in 2:08:24 hours. In second place was Ricardo Correia, from Clube Naval do Funchal, with 2:21:20 hours, and third place went to Hugo Martins, from Juventude Atlântico Clube, with a time of 2:43:42 hours.

In turn, in the women’s category, Mayra Santos, from Swim Madeira, covered the same distance in 2:12:02 minutes, followed by Lydie Waucquier, also from the same club, with a time of 2:43:06 hours and, finally, Márcia Dias, from Clube Desportivo Nacional, with 2:59:28 hours.

Thanks to Helen May for the photos below.

