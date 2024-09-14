Group stranded in Madeira for over a week criticises lack of solutions from easyJet which refuses refunds

A group of 6 mainland tourists, from Porto, contacted our newspaper to warn about the lack of solutions on the part of the airline easyJet, referring to a situation that is beyond their control and that involves technical issues that are within the company’s jurisdiction, giving testimony of their case.

On vacation in the region, the group were supposed to have left for Porto on September 3, but, as one of the passengers informed us, the low-cost carrier informed them that the flight had been canceled.

This communication, according to the same citizen, took place approximately 2 hours before the flight.

At the time, easyJet assured a return date of September 9, extending the stay of these passengers, which would have a negative impact on their personal and professional lives, for another week.

“To our surprise, on 09/09, when we had everything ready to make our return flight to Porto, it was cancelled again, and we were only guaranteed a flight again for 13/09, meaning we were held up for another week,” explained the same source, repudiating the actions of the company, which he accuses of not having provided the necessary assistance.

“They always tried to resolve the matter briefly, without helping us with what was really essential,” lamented the same voice, assuring that they would not be reimbursed.

“We only had vacation at work until September 3rd, the airline expressly said that all these lost days would not be reimbursed.”

After a week and two days, the group finally returned to Porto on the evening of Friday, September 13th.

It should be remembered that also yesterday, as you can read here , a similar situation occurred at Madeira International Airport, involving the same airline.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...