More than 255,000 voters called today to vote in early regional elections

More than 255 thousand voters are today called to vote in the early regional legislative elections of Madeira to choose the new composition of the archipelago’s parliament, with 14 candidates in the running.

The polling stations distributed across the 54 parishes of the 11 municipalities of the Autonomous Region of Madeira will be open between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm.

According to data from the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Internal Administration, the number of registered voters “enabled to vote” in today’s election is 255,380, of which 249,840 on the island of Madeira and 5,540 on the island of Porto Santo.

In today’s legislative elections in Madeira, the third in about a year and a half, 14 candidates are competing for the 47 seats in the regional parliament, in a single constituency: CDU (PCP/PEV), PSD, Livre, JPP, Nova Direita, PAN, Força Madeira (PTP/MPT/RIR), PS, IL, PPM, BE, Chega, ADN and CDS-PP.

