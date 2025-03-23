Bolt launches discounts in Madeira to support voting

To encourage participation in the regional elections in Madeira and considering that, in 2023, the abstention rate was around 45%, Bolt, the largest European mobility platform, will offer discounts on round-trip journeys to the polls.

On March 23rd, Sunday, from 7:00 am to 8:30 pm, users will be able to benefit from a discount of €1.50 per trip – €3 in total – on TVDE and taxis, by entering the code VOTAMADEIRA25.

Bolt began operating in Portugal in 2018. Its TVDE service now covers virtually the entire mainland. As for micromobility – electric scooters and bicycles – it is already present in 16 cities nationwide.

Other products include Bolt Food, currently present in Greater Lisbon and Porto, Braga and Coimbra, and Bolt Market, a 15-minute grocery delivery service in Lisbon.

