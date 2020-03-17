The EasyJet flight from London came mostly empty. “Maybe 20 or so passengers” and “all madeiran or resident”, estimated Carolina Coutinho, a Madeiran student who decided to return home, along with other colleagues.

She landed with a mask and protective gloves. Diogo Ferreira and Carla Freitas, also students, also arrived on the same flight. They decided to come “because they (England) don’t take action”, they complained.

In the arrivals hall there is only one unlocked door (the one closest to the Arrivals area).

From Diário Notícias