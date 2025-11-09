Locals report litter at Ponta de São Lourenço.

We have received feedback from both tourists and local residents regarding the increasing amount of litter observed along the Ponta de São Lourenço path in Caniçal, a trail that experiences significant daily foot traffic.

Numerous visitors have reported a growing prevalence of plastic bottles, tissues, and other refuse scattered throughout the route. One visitor specifically noted, “This morning, São Lourenço beach was covered in trash, as the photograph illustrates. It presents a very unfavorable impression,” and urged regional authorities to address this concern more diligently.

It is important to acknowledge that despite the collection of tourist taxes for this particular route over several years, the path remains significantly degraded. This degradation has contributed to its reputation as a prominent location for tourist accidents on the island, further exacerbated by the absence of adequate fencing or railings in numerous sections.

Read in PT at Diario Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...