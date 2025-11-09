Find out where the PSP radar will be located this November.

The Public Security Police will resume monitoring road speeds using radar this November, as part of the ‘Forewarned is forearmed’ campaign.

Tomorrow, the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) speed cameras will be positioned on Viaexpresso 5, between Faial and Santana, between 9 am and 12 pm. In the afternoon, between 2 pm and 6 pm, they will be on Viaexpresso 1, in Porto da Cruz.

On Tuesday, between 10 am and 6 pm, the PSP (Public Security Police) will be conducting radar checks on Rua Levada dos Ilhéus, in Funchal, and next Thursday, from 8 am to 12 pm, on the expressway in the Quinta Grande area.

On November 18th, the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) speed cameras will return to the roads, between 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM, also on the expressway, but in the Caniço area.

The following day, between 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM, the police will be monitoring speed on Rua 5 de Outubro.

Finally, on November 25th, between 6 PM and 10 PM, the radar will once again be monitoring drivers for speeding on the expressway in the Câmara de Lobos area.

However, it is important to bear in mind that there may be other, undisclosed inspection operations.

From Diário Notícias

