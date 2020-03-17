A group of tourists (allegedly Polish) refused to comply with the 14-day quarantine period at a hotel in Garajau.

Eyewitnesses say that hotel officials were forced to contact police authorities to try to force tourists to stay at the hotel as mandated by the Regional Government for everyone arriving on the island since midnight on Sunday.

Jornal Madeira has already contacted the said hotel unit, whose performance has justified praise from residents in the locality, but has not yet received a response.