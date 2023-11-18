SCRATCH CARD WITH A PRIZE OF 7,777 EUROS CAME OUT IN GAULA

Yesterday, in Gaula, parish of Santa Cruz, a scratch card with a prize worth 7,777 euros was awarded to a lady, in her 70s and, as JM found out, with some financial difficulties.

Therefore, the owner of the bar ‘O Campónio’, António Gabriel, assumed, in statements to our newspaper, that the award “was well delivered”.

António Gabriel added that in his establishment, which sells instant lottery and where this “7s” scratch card was purchased, it is common for some prizes to be won, although of lower values.

From Jornal Madeira

“There have been prizes of 1,000 euros or 1,500 euros”, he told us, adding that this larger amount is appearing for the first time and leaves management satisfied. Even more so, “because it is a one euro scratch card”.

A value that ended up being converted, for the lucky recipient, into almost eight thousand euros.

Like this: Like Loading...