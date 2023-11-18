Body detected floating south of the Ponta de São Lourenço Lighthouse

This morning, a body was detected, in a highly decomposed state, floating three nautical miles, equivalent to approximately 5.5 km, south of the Ponta de São Lourenço Lighthouse.

According to a note sent by the National Maritime Authority (AMN), the causes behind the occurrence are unknown.

Following an alert received at 1:30 pm, via a pleasure craft reporting the presence of a floating body, members of the local command of the Funchal Maritime Police were immediately activated to the scene. “Members of the Maritime Police collected and transported the body to the Quinta do Lorde Marina, where the Judiciary Police and the Health Delegate were located, who declared death on the spot”, the note states.

After the completion of forensic examinations by the Judiciary Police, the body was subsequently transported to the Funchal Medical-Legal and Forensic Office.

This could be the body of a man missing from Caniçal for over a week.

