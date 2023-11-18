Santa Claus has already arrived at the Madeira Forum to the delight of the little ones

The magic of Christmas is already being felt at Forum Madeira and will be a constant until the first week of the New Year.

From mid-morning onwards, the commercial space’s Central Square, full of entertainment, is the center of attention, bringing together hundreds of children, parents and even grandparents.

The atmosphere reached a fever pitch with the arrival of the always eagerly awaited ‘Father Christmas’. A show that especially excited the younger ones, who were looking forward to the arrival of the “old man with the white beard”. Before that, the entertainment of Teatro bolo do Caco and the magic of the circus brought by Martim Martins, filled the very lively morning in the busy shopping center.

Like this: Like Loading...