FIRST DIVE OF 2023 AT COMPLEXO BALNEAR DO LIDO

Frente MarFunchal organizes and promotes, in partnership with Nature Meetings, the First Dive of the Year 2023, on January 1st, continuing this tradition and solidarity event.

The said event will take place at the Lido Bathing Complex between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm, on January 1st 2023

There will also be an offer of a soup for those who wish.

The entrance fee is 3 euros per person (free for children up to 6 years old) and all proceeds from tickets will revert to ACREDITAR – Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Cancer.

From Jornal Madeira

