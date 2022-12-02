2 F16 Fighters Flew Over Madeira

The Air Force, through a pair of F-16M, flew over the archipelago of Madeira this morning, taking advantage of an operational flight to wish all Madeirans happy holidays and an excellent take-off for 2023.

The fighter jets were due to arrive at 12:40 pm, with a flight over the northern part of the island, the city of Funchal and the airport, and then on to Porto Santo.

The Air Force thus uses a training flight to maintain the capabilities of its service members to reinforce the commitment to safeguard the integrity of the entire national territory, by fulfilling Surveillance, Policing and Air Defense missions.

See The Video From RTP Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...