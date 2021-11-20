ALBUQUERQUE: “I PREFER THE DEMONSTRATION THAT IS TAKING PLACE AT MADEIRA TECNOPOLO

Confronted by JM regarding the demonstration that took place this morning in front of the Quinta Vigia against recent measures to combat the pandemic, which affects mainly the unvaccinated, Miguel Albuquerque replied: “I prefer the demonstration that is taking place at Madeira Tecnopolo”.

The President of the Government referred to the adhesion that is taking place today at the Funchal vaccination center, where over 300 have had their first vaccine this morning.

As for the possibility of citizens filing a complaint against the government official at the international level, Albuquerque de-dramatized it, recalling the containment measures implemented in Austria, for example.

Albuquerque was speaking to journalists at the end of the PSD regional council.

From Jornal Madeira

