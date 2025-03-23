PSP removes two passengers from plane at Madeira Airport

The Public Security Police were called on the afternoon of this Saturday, March 22, to remove two passengers from a plane about to depart from Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

As can be seen in the footage on the YouTube channel Madeira Woman Spotter, this is flight number EZY2878, operated by easyJet to Bristol.

The PSP were called to intervene after a request from the plane cabin, reporting a problem with the passengers.

The aircraft was scheduled to leave at 7:20 pm, but the mishap with the passengers delayed the departure.

