CMF Christmas Window Contest breaks record with 105 participants

The 2025 Christmas Window Display Competition, promoted by the Funchal City Council (CMF), reached an unprecedented milestone this year with 105 establishments registered, the highest number ever since the initiative was created.

Participation far exceeds the previous edition and confirms the growing mobilization of local businesses around the actions promoted by the municipality during the festive season.

According to data from CMF, this year’s edition represents a 25% increase compared to 2024, when the competition had 84 participants. This significant growth, according to the municipality, “reflects the enthusiasm, commitment, and dedication of the merchants in bringing more life to Funchal during Christmas.” Among this year’s competitors, 52 are new participants, reinforcing the renewal and expansion of the sector’s involvement.

In the coming days, the City Council will publish all the registered shop windows on its social media channels. Between December 10th and 15th, the official jury of the competition will evaluate the shop windows, analyzing criteria such as creativity, originality, lighting, and suitability to the Christmas theme.

In total, six prizes will be awarded, including five distinctions for the best shop windows and the Sustainable Shop Window Award, which recognizes the creation that best integrates environmentally friendly practices.

The Funchal Municipal Council (CMF) publicly thanked the merchants for their participation, emphasizing that initiatives like this contribute to “boosting local commerce and making the city more attractive during the Christmas season.” The municipality also reinforced its commitment to continue promoting events that enhance the economic, cultural, and social fabric of Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...