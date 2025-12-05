Happy Birthday João Carlos Abreu

Today we joyfully celebrate João Carlos Abreu’s 90th birthday—a life dedicated to culture, art, travel, words, and the generosity of sharing the world with us all.

The Universe of Memories of João Carlos Abreu is also a reflection of his creative spirit, his infinite curiosity, and his unique ability to transform experiences into stories.

If you have not been to this Museum then you definitely need to add it to your list.

Congratulations, João Carlos Abreu! May this very special milestone be celebrated with the same charm and brilliance that you have always spread wherever you have gone.

