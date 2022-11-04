Madeira maintains the highest R(t) in the country with 83 daily cases of covid-19

Madeira continues to be the region of the country with the highest R(t) of covid-19 – effective reproduction number -, standing at 1.26. The national average is at 0.87.

According to the most recent disease situation report published by the National Institute of Health – Dr. Ricardo Jorge (INSA), Madeira recorded a daily average of 83 new cases of covid-19 in the week of 25 to 29 October.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants counts almost 327 new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Nationally, and taking into account the same five days in question, there was an average of 735 new cases per day.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...