All fuels subject to administrative price fixing, in Madeira, gasoline 95, diesel for road use and colored and marked diesel will be cheaper from midnight Sunday.

The price of 95 gasoline will drop by 2.2 cents per litre, from 1,642 euros to 1,620 euros.

The price of diesel for road use will decrease by 5.7 cents, from 1.504 euros to 1.447 euros.

Colored and marked diesel will be 6.4 cents cheaper, going from 1,166 euros to 1,102 euros.

