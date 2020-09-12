A rescue drill took place on board the Lobo Marinho, on the trip between Funchal and Porto Santo, in an exercise involving the Air Force.

The Air Force Helicopter currently in Porto Santo is carrying out an exercise to rescue Lobo Marinho passengers, in an event that was combined and treated with the Porto Santo Line during the trip between Funchal and Porto Santo.

Squadron 751 of the Air Force is carrying out an exercise with the ship Lobo Marinho, from the company Porto Santo Line, in an “established collaboration that proves to be extremely important for the training and readiness of the crews, namely with regard to rescue situations to ships, “Lieutenant Colonel Manuel da Costa told JM.

The Exercise, he adds, aims to familiarise the crew of the Lobo Marinho with the procedures and techniques of air rescue from the Air Force, in this case the Merlin Helicopter of the 751 Squadron.

From Jornal Madeira