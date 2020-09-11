Spain the cases are soaring with over 22,000 cases in the last 48 hours, France is another country doing equally as bad, with almost 20,000 new cases in 48 hours.

The two young Spaniards are already being accompanied by the health authorities. The two new cases concern a young man aged between 10 and 19 years old and a woman aged between 20 and 29 years old, allegedly two tourists.

The two new positive cases to report are imported cases and identified in the context of the surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport. There are now 43 active cases, of which 30 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 13 are cases of local transmission.

There is a recovered case, reason why the region counts 137 recovered cases, remaining the only one among the districts and Autonomous regions of the country without deaths by Covid-19.

So far, 17,195 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various counties in the region, 8,011 of these people are under active surveillance.

From Jornal Madeira