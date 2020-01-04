The 65-year-old resident of the municipality of Santa Cruz, who fell victim to the Pináculo Viewpoint, was found dead and the rescue operations were completed at close to 8:30 pm on Saturday, with the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters being supported. two vessels of the maritime authority. In the place eventually recovered the body and transport it, by water, to the Funchal Marina.

The operation, which began at 3 pm, was supported by the Public Security Police, the Maritime Police and members of the ISN. The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters channeled a rescue vehicle, another support vehicle and 10 operatives.