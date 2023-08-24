Fire leaves several people trapped in Pico do Areeiro

The fire that broke out this afternoon in a car in Pico do Areeiro spread to the bush and left several people trapped.

Combating the flames are the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, Sapadores Firefighters from Funchal and the helicopter of the Regional Civil Protection Service, which is also doing some water discharges to try to put out the flames, on this day with high temperatures.

The situation is already generating some concern and, as shown in the video, the column of smoke is already visible from the sea area.

